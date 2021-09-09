The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Cut by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 191,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,565,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $241.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

