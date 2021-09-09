eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.03 million, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. Equities analysts predict that eGain will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

