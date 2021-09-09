Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
LULU traded up $41.12 on Thursday, reaching $421.97. The stock had a trading volume of 403,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.56 and a 200-day moving average of $347.21.
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
