Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU traded up $41.12 on Thursday, reaching $421.97. The stock had a trading volume of 403,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.56 and a 200-day moving average of $347.21.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

