CWV Chain (CWV) Market Cap Hits $8.34 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 65.5% against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $8,034.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00064727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00189143 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.81 or 0.07367937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,573.91 or 0.99875597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $388.44 or 0.00832994 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CWVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.