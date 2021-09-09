AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Equities analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to report sales of $93.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. AppFolio reported sales of $84.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $352.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AppFolio by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.97. 4,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,573. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.75. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.07.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

