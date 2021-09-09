Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.06 Million

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce sales of $517.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.50 million to $520.31 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $288.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $143.02. 55,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,266. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.