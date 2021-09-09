Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce sales of $517.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.50 million to $520.31 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $288.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $143.02. 55,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,266. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.