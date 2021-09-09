$134.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $134.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $133.40 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $522.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $524.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $636.56 million, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $659.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPD. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $125.32.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $868,205 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

