Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 591,543 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.63. 12,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,662. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.