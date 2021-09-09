$410.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce sales of $410.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.30 million and the lowest is $406.10 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $414.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,787. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 675,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,512,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

