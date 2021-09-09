Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) were up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 44,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,465,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

