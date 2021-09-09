Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00130746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00189320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.55 or 0.07331011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.30 or 0.99699799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00822061 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

