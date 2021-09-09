Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Down 12% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $87.42 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064799 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00130746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00169251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00189320 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,613,970,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

