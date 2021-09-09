Brokerages Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

VER traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 124,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

