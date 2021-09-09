Dovu Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.74 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $21.38 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00168857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044232 BTC.

Dovu Profile

DOV is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 712,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

