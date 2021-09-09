Souders Financial Advisors Sells 1,547 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,591,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $345.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

