Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.40. 56,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

