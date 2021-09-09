Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,675,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $40,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.58. 13,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,757. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 248.39, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

