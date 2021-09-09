Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $8.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.63 billion and the highest is $8.91 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.91 billion to $35.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.90 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $222.62. The stock had a trading volume of 76,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,536. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12. The company has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

