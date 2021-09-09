O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $18.95 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.10. 45,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,184. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

