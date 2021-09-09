Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,586. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.28 and its 200-day moving average is $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $349.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.