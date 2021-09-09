Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,895 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 460,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 64,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 1,407,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.84. 335,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. The company has a market cap of $247.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

