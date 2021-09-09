ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. 15,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,731. ON24 has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $1,361,050.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,612 shares of company stock worth $14,498,727.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

