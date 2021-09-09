Analyzing Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get EverCommerce alerts:

41.7% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EverCommerce and Materialise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Materialise $209.16 million 6.29 -$8.14 million ($0.07) -347.14

EverCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Materialise.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EverCommerce and Materialise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 0 2 11 0 2.85 Materialise 0 1 3 0 2.75

EverCommerce presently has a consensus target price of 22.54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Materialise has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.06%. Given Materialise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Materialise is more favorable than EverCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A Materialise -1.47% 0.85% 0.38%

Summary

Materialise beats EverCommerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc. provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as construction contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services. The Materialise Medical segment includes medical software solutions, medical devices and other related products and services. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printed services. The company was founded by Wilfried Vancraen on June 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.