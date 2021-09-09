Wrapped NXM Price Tops $75.38 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $126.40 million and $13.30 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $75.38 or 0.00161590 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00170807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

