$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,369. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.