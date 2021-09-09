Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.88. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.97. 63,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,931. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,890,661. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Kellogg by 115.3% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

