Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

PM stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

