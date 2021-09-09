Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,399,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $84.06. 31,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

