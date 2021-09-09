boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $281.51

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.51 ($3.68) and traded as low as GBX 269.60 ($3.52). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57), with a volume of 2,211,613 shares trading hands.

BOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.48.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

boohoo group Company Profile (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

