Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 170.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $636.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

