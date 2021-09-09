Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 98 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

