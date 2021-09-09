Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,583 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $568.21. 18,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $531.19 and a 200 day moving average of $458.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

