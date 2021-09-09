Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $596.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce $596.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.99 million to $611.30 million. Farfetch posted sales of $386.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,604. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

