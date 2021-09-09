Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Shake Shack reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.12. 15,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.66 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

