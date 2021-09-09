Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.53. 526,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,969,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

