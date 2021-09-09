Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 122.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

