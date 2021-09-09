SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIL traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $47.08. 16,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

