Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 85,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

