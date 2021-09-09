Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 230.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.93.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $330.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $197.58 and a twelve month high of $333.29. The stock has a market cap of $235.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

