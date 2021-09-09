Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 763.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of VB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.34. 1,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,698. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.42.

