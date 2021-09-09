Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.35. 181,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

