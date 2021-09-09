accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $654.39

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 654.39 ($8.55) and traded as high as GBX 829.99 ($10.84). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 25,563 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACSO shares. Peel Hunt downgraded accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities downgraded accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, accesso Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £402.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 661.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 638.39.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

