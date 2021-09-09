Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Velocys plc (LON:VLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.09 ($0.07). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.71 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,458,745 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

