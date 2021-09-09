PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.03

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.03 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 23.99 ($0.31). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 10,285 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 million and a PE ratio of 38.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.67%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

