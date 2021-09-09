1MillionNFTs Price Hits $1.63 on Major Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 68.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $195,651.92 and $548,144.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00134785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191738 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.56 or 0.07396932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,117.27 or 1.00509594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.00818352 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

