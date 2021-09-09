Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Up 6%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13. 13,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,877,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNUT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 103,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,732,040.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,121,903 shares of company stock worth $114,113,815 over the last quarter.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

