Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Up 6%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13. 13,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,877,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNUT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 103,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,732,040.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,121,903 shares of company stock worth $114,113,815 over the last quarter.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.