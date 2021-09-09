TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.05. TORM shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $597.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of -364.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TORM by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TORM in the first quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TORM in the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

