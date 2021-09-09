Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gold Royalty Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 882% compared to the average daily volume of 265 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GROY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN GROY traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 296,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,525. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $7,198,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

