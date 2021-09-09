Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Post $12.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce earnings per share of $12.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.91. Cable One reported earnings of $10.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $52.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.78 to $57.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $59.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.85 to $64.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.63 earnings per share.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,521 shares of company stock worth $13,276,032 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $214,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 36.7% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 31.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $32.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,983.00. 703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,272. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,975.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,869.30. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

