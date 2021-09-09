Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $132.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.91 million and the highest is $138.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $526.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $554.19 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,509.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,962 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 133,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.39. 34,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,237. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.