Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $132.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.91 million and the highest is $138.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $526.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $554.19 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,509.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,962 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 133,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.39. 34,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,237. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.